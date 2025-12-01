Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 1, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1153
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 147.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7691 3.7687
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0744 4.0741
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.4450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 14.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 81.21
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 0.9810
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 368.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed n.a.
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed n.a.
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed n.a.
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. Closed 5.1855

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6271

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 81.000

