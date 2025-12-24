Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 24, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1649
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.00 133.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2806 3.3457
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5758 3.6421
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3250 1.3250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.95 13.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt n.a. 83.53
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0238 1.0067
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.25 n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6275 3.5850
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.40 298.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2500 10.2300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8000 7.5525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4375 5.4760

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6136 0.6176

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

