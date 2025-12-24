NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1649 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1649 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.00 133.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2806 3.3457 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5758 3.6421 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3250 1.3250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.95 13.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt n.a. 83.53 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0238 1.0067 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.25 n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6275 3.5850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.40 298.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2500 10.2300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8000 7.5525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4375 5.4760

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6136 0.6176

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

