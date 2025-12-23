NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1649 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1649
|1.1649
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|136.00
|134.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4473
|3.2806
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7369
|3.5758
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.3250
|1.3250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|12.80
|12.95
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.34
|n.a.
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0343
|1.0238
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|418.25
|418.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1800
|4.2200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6800
|3.6275
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|298.40
|298.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2100
|10.2500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7800
|7.8000
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.4395
|5.4375
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6150
|0.6136
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
