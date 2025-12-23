Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 23, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1649
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 136.00 134.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4473 3.2806
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7369 3.5758
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3250 1.3250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.80 12.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.34 n.a.
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0343 1.0238
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.25 418.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1800 4.2200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6800 3.6275
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.40 298.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.2500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7800 7.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4395 5.4375

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6150 0.6136

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

