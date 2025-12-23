NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1649 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1649 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 136.00 134.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4473 3.2806 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7369 3.5758 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3250 1.3250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.80 12.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.34 n.a. Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0343 1.0238 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.25 418.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1800 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6800 3.6275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.40 298.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7800 7.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4395 5.4375

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6150 0.6136

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

