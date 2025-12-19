Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.75 136.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5139 3.4658
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8050 3.7556
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8850 1.8850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 12.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.99 83.14
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9950 1.0268
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.25 418.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5675 3.6725
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.70 313.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3000 10.2400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3700 7.3550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4959 0.4959

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3635 5.3665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6118 0.6126

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up