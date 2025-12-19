NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487 Cheddar…

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.75 136.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5139 3.4658 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8050 3.7556 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8850 1.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 12.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.99 83.14 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9950 1.0268 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.25 418.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5675 3.6725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.70 313.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3000 10.2400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3700 7.3550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4959 0.4959

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3635 5.3665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6118 0.6126

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

