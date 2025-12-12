NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.75 134.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7292 3.7703 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8399 3.8793 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 2.3150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.90 13.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.69 81.90 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0017 1.0086 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1700 4.2000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5750 3.5625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6300 10.6500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4525 7.4625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.5029

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2755 5.4270

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6187 0.6172

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

