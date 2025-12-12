Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 12, 2025, 4:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.75 134.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7292 3.7703
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8399 3.8793
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 2.3150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.90 13.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.69 81.90
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0017 1.0086
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1700 4.2000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5750 3.5625
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6300 10.6500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4525 7.4625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.5029

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2755 5.4270

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6187 0.6172

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

