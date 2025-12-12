NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1185
|1.1185
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|134.75
|134.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7292
|3.7703
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8399
|3.8793
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.3150
|2.3150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.90
|13.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.69
|81.90
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0017
|1.0086
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|423.50
|423.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1700
|4.2000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.5750
|3.5625
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|323.70
|323.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.6300
|10.6500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.4525
|7.4625
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5029
|0.5029
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.2755
|5.4270
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6187
|0.6172
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
