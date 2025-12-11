NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.75 134.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6390 3.7292 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9378 3.8399 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 2.3150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.00 13.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.69 81.69 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9730 1.0017 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1800 4.1700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6575 3.5750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.5900 10.6300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5875 7.4525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.5029

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2405 5.2755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6186 0.6187

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

