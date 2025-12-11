Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 11, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.75 134.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6390 3.7292
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9378 3.8399
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 2.3150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.00 13.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.69 81.69
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9730 1.0017
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1800 4.1700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6575 3.5750
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.5900 10.6300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5875 7.4525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.5029

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2405 5.2755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6186 0.6187

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

