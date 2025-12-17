NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.00 139.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6924 3.6020 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9800 3.8907 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8850 1.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.45 13.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.93 83.27 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9825 1.0047 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 418.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.1100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5100 3.4725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.70 313.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4300 10.3400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5375 7.5000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4959 0.4959

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3385 5.2870

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6169 0.6085

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.