NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1185 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1153
|1.1185
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|139.50
|138.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6943
|3.7754
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0014
|4.0768
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4450
|2.3150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.60
|14.55
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|80.92
|81.17
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9652
|1.0475
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|386.25
|386.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1700
|4.1500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7000
|3.6350
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|323.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.9200
|10.7700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.5050
|7.5050
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|0.5029
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.2915
|5.3820
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6208
|0.6193
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.