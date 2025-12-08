NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1185 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1185 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.50 138.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6943 3.7754 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0014 4.0768 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4450 2.3150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 14.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.92 81.17 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9652 1.0475 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 386.25 386.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1700 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7000 3.6350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. 323.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9200 10.7700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5050 7.5050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. 0.5029

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2915 5.3820

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6208 0.6193

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.