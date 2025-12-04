NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 143.50 139.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7679 3.7108 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0738 4.0151 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4450 2.4450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 14.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.25 80.79 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9973 0.9844 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 386.25 386.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.1400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7025 3.7250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9500 10.8800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0575 7.8375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1610 5.3080

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6257 0.6246

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

