NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.00 138.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7987 3.6924 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9114 3.9800 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8850 1.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.55 13.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.30 81.93 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9597 0.9825 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1400 4.1300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5100 3.5100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.70 313.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4800 10.4300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4575 7.5375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4959 0.4959

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2835 5.3385

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6158 0.6169

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 82.000

