Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 16, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.00 138.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7987 3.6924
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9114 3.9800
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8850 1.8850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.55 13.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.30 81.93
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9597 0.9825
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1400 4.1300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5100 3.5100
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.70 313.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4800 10.4300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4575 7.5375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4959 0.4959

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2835 5.3385

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6158 0.6169

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 82.000

