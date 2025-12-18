Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bassett 58, William Byrd 55
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 42, Clarke County 36
Broad Run 88, Briar Woods 58
Carlisle 81, Halifax County 65
Colgan 59, Osbourn 57
Culpeper 58, Fauquier 48
Dan River 68, Magna Vista 54
George C. Marshall 59, Langley 45
Glenvar 81, Blacksburg 63
Hanover 98, King George 38
Heritage (Leesburg) 57, McLean 43
Huguenot 77, Powhatan 40
James River-Midlothian 88, RHSA 42
Lake Braddock 63, Fairfax 20
Lakeland 70, Nandua 56
Lightridge 53, Loudoun County 32
Martinsville 59, GW-Danville 48
Midlothian 62, Clover Hill 40
Miller School 79, Stuart Hall 47
Monticello 56, Broadway 47
Narrows 62, Giles 50
Oakton 61, Herndon 47
Ocean Lakes 65, Hickory 51
Patrick County 44, Staunton River 41
Rural Retreat 57, Eastern Montgomery 54
South County 68, C. G. Woodson 62
South Lakes 56, Riverside 49
Tandem Friends 96, Quantico 28
Va. Episcopal 63, Boys Latin, Md. 56
West Potomac 63, James Robinson 51
Westfield 79, Battlefield 48
William Fleming 42, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.