Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bassett 58, William Byrd 55

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 42, Clarke County 36

Broad Run 88, Briar Woods 58

Carlisle 81, Halifax County 65

Colgan 59, Osbourn 57

Culpeper 58, Fauquier 48

Dan River 68, Magna Vista 54

George C. Marshall 59, Langley 45

Glenvar 81, Blacksburg 63

Hanover 98, King George 38

Heritage (Leesburg) 57, McLean 43

Huguenot 77, Powhatan 40

James River-Midlothian 88, RHSA 42

Lake Braddock 63, Fairfax 20

Lakeland 70, Nandua 56

Lightridge 53, Loudoun County 32

Martinsville 59, GW-Danville 48

Midlothian 62, Clover Hill 40

Miller School 79, Stuart Hall 47

Monticello 56, Broadway 47

Narrows 62, Giles 50

Oakton 61, Herndon 47

Ocean Lakes 65, Hickory 51

Patrick County 44, Staunton River 41

Rural Retreat 57, Eastern Montgomery 54

South County 68, C. G. Woodson 62

South Lakes 56, Riverside 49

Tandem Friends 96, Quantico 28

Va. Episcopal 63, Boys Latin, Md. 56

West Potomac 63, James Robinson 51

Westfield 79, Battlefield 48

William Fleming 42, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

