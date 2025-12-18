Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 57, New Kent 47
Bassett 49, Christiansburg 40
Bishop O’Connell 69, Gainesville 48
Briar Woods 42, Broad Run 26
Broadway 66, Monticello 45
Carmel 46, Cristo Rey Richmond 28
Chatham 73, GW-Danville 25
Culpeper 52, Fauquier 47
Deep Creek 57, Nansemond River 54
Gloucester 54, Poquoson 37
Grafton 61, Smithfield 24
Grayson County 54, Chilhowie 46
Langley 38, George C. Marshall 22
Lebanon 53, J.I. Burton 42
Loudoun County 61, Lightridge 50
Marion 51, John Battle 14
Maury 50, Lake Taylor 36
Meridian 41, McLean 21
Mountain View 57, Unity Reed 6
Narrows 54, Craig County 31
Norview 57, I. C. Norcom High School 21
Oscar Smith 32, Frank Cox 31
Petersburg 74, Armstrong 14
Salem 57, William Byrd 16
South County 42, C. G. Woodson 24
Surry County 58, Goochland 10
Tabb 40, York 37
Trinity Christian School 66, Annandale 9
Warhill 43, Bruton 37
West Potomac 44, James Robinson 28
Westfield 57, Falls Church 24
Wicomico, Md. 61, Arcadia 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
