Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 57, New Kent 47

Bassett 49, Christiansburg 40

Bishop O’Connell 69, Gainesville 48

Briar Woods 42, Broad Run 26

Broadway 66, Monticello 45

Carmel 46, Cristo Rey Richmond 28

Chatham 73, GW-Danville 25

Culpeper 52, Fauquier 47

Deep Creek 57, Nansemond River 54

Gloucester 54, Poquoson 37

Grafton 61, Smithfield 24

Grayson County 54, Chilhowie 46

Langley 38, George C. Marshall 22

Lebanon 53, J.I. Burton 42

Loudoun County 61, Lightridge 50

Marion 51, John Battle 14

Maury 50, Lake Taylor 36

Meridian 41, McLean 21

Mountain View 57, Unity Reed 6

Narrows 54, Craig County 31

Norview 57, I. C. Norcom High School 21

Oscar Smith 32, Frank Cox 31

Petersburg 74, Armstrong 14

Salem 57, William Byrd 16

South County 42, C. G. Woodson 24

Surry County 58, Goochland 10

Tabb 40, York 37

Trinity Christian School 66, Annandale 9

Warhill 43, Bruton 37

West Potomac 44, James Robinson 28

Westfield 57, Falls Church 24

Wicomico, Md. 61, Arcadia 13

