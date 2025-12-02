Village Super Market: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported net income of $12…

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported net income of $12 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $582.6 million in the period.

