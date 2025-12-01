Vestis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Monday reported a loss of $12.5 million in…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Monday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $712 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $40.2 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

