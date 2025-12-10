Uranium Energy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corpus Christi, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.