Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 64, George Wythe 62
Betsy Layne, Ky. 57, Ridgeview 43
Central Wise 86, Richlands 10
Centreville 53, McLean 28
Chilhowie 52, J.I. Burton 25
Eastside 57, Gate City 47
Front Royal HomeSchool 46, St. John the Baptist 17
Giles 53, Eastern Montgomery 47
Kettle Run 42, Liberty-Bealeton 22
King William 54, Armstrong 43
Lebanon 18, John Battle 13
Maggie L. Walker GS 71, Caroline 46
Monticello 57, Wilson Memorial 52
Oakland Southern, Md. 77, Clarke County 55
Oscar Smith 49, Camden County, N.C. 26
Prince Edward County 59, Cumberland 50
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 78, St. Gertrude 18
St. John’s, D.C. 78, St. Gertrude 18
Tennessee, Tenn. 53, Union 28
William Fleming 51, Page, Tenn. 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.