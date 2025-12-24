Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 64, George Wythe 62 Betsy Layne, Ky. 57, Ridgeview 43 Central Wise 86, Richlands 10 Centreville…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 64, George Wythe 62

Betsy Layne, Ky. 57, Ridgeview 43

Central Wise 86, Richlands 10

Centreville 53, McLean 28

Chilhowie 52, J.I. Burton 25

Eastside 57, Gate City 47

Front Royal HomeSchool 46, St. John the Baptist 17

Giles 53, Eastern Montgomery 47

Kettle Run 42, Liberty-Bealeton 22

King William 54, Armstrong 43

Lebanon 18, John Battle 13

Maggie L. Walker GS 71, Caroline 46

Monticello 57, Wilson Memorial 52

Oakland Southern, Md. 77, Clarke County 55

Oscar Smith 49, Camden County, N.C. 26

Prince Edward County 59, Cumberland 50

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 78, St. Gertrude 18

Tennessee, Tenn. 53, Union 28

William Fleming 51, Page, Tenn. 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

