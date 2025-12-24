Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 62, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 61 Bethel 55, Lakeland 54 Bishop O’Connell 63, Good Counsel, Md.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 61

Bethel 55, Lakeland 54

Bishop O’Connell 63, Good Counsel, Md. 55

East Surry, N.C. 75, Fort Chiswell 66

Hampton 81, Massaponax 54

Highland Springs 96, Hanover 66

Kettle Run 45, Liberty-Bealeton 43

Lebanon 49, John Battle 48

Norview 76, Lafayette 61

Paul VI 57, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 53

Queen’s Grant, N.C. 59, Landstown 49

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 82, Benedictine 35

St. John’s, D.C. 82, Benedictine 35

Stuarts Draft 69, Harrisonburg 29

Takoma Academy, Md. 81, Bethel 75

Tennessee, Tenn. 71, Union 47

Warhill 65, Smithfield 57

Wilson Memorial 95, Monticello 69

