Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 61
Bethel 55, Lakeland 54
Bishop O’Connell 63, Good Counsel, Md. 55
East Surry, N.C. 75, Fort Chiswell 66
Hampton 81, Massaponax 54
Highland Springs 96, Hanover 66
Kettle Run 45, Liberty-Bealeton 43
Lebanon 49, John Battle 48
Norview 76, Lafayette 61
Paul VI 57, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 53
Queen’s Grant, N.C. 59, Landstown 49
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 82, Benedictine 35
St. John’s, D.C. 82, Benedictine 35
Stuarts Draft 69, Harrisonburg 29
Takoma Academy, Md. 81, Bethel 75
Tennessee, Tenn. 71, Union 47
Warhill 65, Smithfield 57
Wilson Memorial 95, Monticello 69
