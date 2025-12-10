Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 62, Fairfax 57 Appalachian Christian 70, Cornerstone Christian 56 Battlefield 74, Osbourn Park 72 Blue Ridge…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 62, Fairfax 57

Appalachian Christian 70, Cornerstone Christian 56

Battlefield 74, Osbourn Park 72

Blue Ridge School 73, Stuart Hall 49

Brooke Point 82, Mountain View 81

Bullis, Md. 64, Flint Hill 59

Castlewood 80, Twin Valley 48

Catoctin, Md. 60, Clarke County 45

Chelsea Academy 58, Wakefield Country Day 31

Colgan 74, Freedom-Woodbridge 68

Deep Creek 91, Arcadia 72

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 92, Gate City 49

Dominion 65, John Champe 59

Eastern View 66, Liberty-Bealeton 63

Evergreen 71, Virginia Academy 67

Frank Cox 57, First Colonial 49

Gar-Field 68, James Monroe 31

John Battle 53, Chilhowie 48

Kempsville 60, Bayside 52

Lake Braddock 57, TJ-Alexandria 26

Landstown 62, Salem-Va. Beach 35

Langley 67, Centreville 50

Lebanon 71, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 63

Madison County 69, Stonewall Jackson 54

Marion 77, Northwood 56

McLean 71, Herndon 63

Norfolk Academy 67, Hickory 63

Oakton 74, James Robinson 51

Patriot 79, Independence 49

Portsmouth Christian 80, Cape Henry Collegiate 56

Princess Anne 53, Green Run 41

Randolph-Macon Academy 73, Massanutten Military 10

Skyline 77, Fauquier 71

South County 66, Edison 62

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65, St. John Paul the Great 49

Stone Bridge 71, Freedom-South Riding 61

Westfield 63, Hayfield 47

Woodstock Central 54, Sherando 52

