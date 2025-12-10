Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 62, Fairfax 57
Appalachian Christian 70, Cornerstone Christian 56
Battlefield 74, Osbourn Park 72
Blue Ridge School 73, Stuart Hall 49
Brooke Point 82, Mountain View 81
Bullis, Md. 64, Flint Hill 59
Castlewood 80, Twin Valley 48
Catoctin, Md. 60, Clarke County 45
Chelsea Academy 58, Wakefield Country Day 31
Colgan 74, Freedom-Woodbridge 68
Deep Creek 91, Arcadia 72
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 92, Gate City 49
Dominion 65, John Champe 59
Eastern View 66, Liberty-Bealeton 63
Evergreen 71, Virginia Academy 67
Frank Cox 57, First Colonial 49
Gar-Field 68, James Monroe 31
John Battle 53, Chilhowie 48
Kempsville 60, Bayside 52
Lake Braddock 57, TJ-Alexandria 26
Landstown 62, Salem-Va. Beach 35
Langley 67, Centreville 50
Lebanon 71, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 63
Madison County 69, Stonewall Jackson 54
Marion 77, Northwood 56
McLean 71, Herndon 63
Norfolk Academy 67, Hickory 63
Oakton 74, James Robinson 51
Patriot 79, Independence 49
Portsmouth Christian 80, Cape Henry Collegiate 56
Princess Anne 53, Green Run 41
Randolph-Macon Academy 73, Massanutten Military 10
Skyline 77, Fauquier 71
South County 66, Edison 62
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65, St. John Paul the Great 49
Stone Bridge 71, Freedom-South Riding 61
Westfield 63, Hayfield 47
Woodstock Central 54, Sherando 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.