Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the City Of Industry, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $235.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.7 million.

Torrid Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $995 million to $1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CURV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CURV

