Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $446.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $4.58.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.87 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.35 billion, or $13.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOL

