Sprinklr: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $219.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $216.5 million to $217.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 43 cents to 44 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $853 million to $854 million.

