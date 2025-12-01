Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Monday reported a…

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Monday reported a loss of $681,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $64.7 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.2 million.

Simulations Plus expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.03 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $79 million to $82 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.