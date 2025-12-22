Sifco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Monday reported a loss of $429,000 in its fiscal…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Monday reported a loss of $429,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $729,000, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $84.8 million.

