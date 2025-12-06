Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 48, Indian River, Del. 35
Bishop Ireton 57, Christ the King, N.Y. 45
Briar Woods 48, Rock Ridge 36
Brooke Point 62, Potomac 39
Chilhowie 28, Grundy 27
Cornerstone Christian Academy 49, Front Royal Home 28
Deep Creek 82, Washington County, N.C. 32
Dominion 53, Justice 34
Gate City 37, Hidden Valley 31
Hanover 57, Chancellor 44
Immanuel Christian 21, Randolph-Macon Academy 19
James Madison 34, C. G. Woodson 17
James Robinson 57, Tuscarora 23
King’s Fork High School 83, Gates County, N.C. 26
Langley 40, Gainesville 38
Lawrence Academy, Mass. 60, Greenbrier Christian 27
Letcher County Central, Ky. 53, Lee High 29
Lloyd C. Bird 60, Western Branch 38
Menchville 57, Kellam 48
Mills Godwin 77, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40
Osbourn Park 57, Paul VI 52
Princess Anne 71, Manchester 32
Richlands 52, Tazewell 43
Salem-Va. Beach 50, Grassfield 47
Smithfield 42, I. C. Norcom High School 36
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 66
St. John Paul the Great 57, Episcopal 44
Steward School 48, Highland Springs 43
Temple Christian 53, Grace Christian 18
Tennessee, Tenn. 71, Virginia 31
Thomas Dale 62, Henrico 46
Virginia Academy 50, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 39
Wilson Memorial 51, Harrisonburg 34
