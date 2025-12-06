Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 48, Indian River, Del. 35 Bishop Ireton 57, Christ the King, N.Y. 45 Briar Woods 48,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 48, Indian River, Del. 35

Bishop Ireton 57, Christ the King, N.Y. 45

Briar Woods 48, Rock Ridge 36

Brooke Point 62, Potomac 39

Chilhowie 28, Grundy 27

Cornerstone Christian Academy 49, Front Royal Home 28

Deep Creek 82, Washington County, N.C. 32

Dominion 53, Justice 34

Gate City 37, Hidden Valley 31

Hanover 57, Chancellor 44

Immanuel Christian 21, Randolph-Macon Academy 19

James Madison 34, C. G. Woodson 17

James Robinson 57, Tuscarora 23

King’s Fork High School 83, Gates County, N.C. 26

Langley 40, Gainesville 38

Lawrence Academy, Mass. 60, Greenbrier Christian 27

Letcher County Central, Ky. 53, Lee High 29

Lloyd C. Bird 60, Western Branch 38

Menchville 57, Kellam 48

Mills Godwin 77, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40

Osbourn Park 57, Paul VI 52

Princess Anne 71, Manchester 32

Richlands 52, Tazewell 43

Salem-Va. Beach 50, Grassfield 47

Smithfield 42, I. C. Norcom High School 36

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 66

St. John Paul the Great 57, Episcopal 44

Steward School 48, Highland Springs 43

Temple Christian 53, Grace Christian 18

Tennessee, Tenn. 71, Virginia 31

Thomas Dale 62, Henrico 46

Virginia Academy 50, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 39

Wilson Memorial 51, Harrisonburg 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.