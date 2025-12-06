Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 68, Indian River, Del. 53
Bishop O’Connell 75, The St. James 63
Blue Ridge School 66, Burlington, N.C. 57
Brooke Point 81, James Monroe 43
Chilhowie 56, East Ridge, Ky. 45
Collegiate-Richmond 63, Trinity Christian School 46
Cornerstone Christian 69, Tazewell 59
Dominion 78, MacArthur, D.C. 60
Edison 62, Colonial Forge 48
Episcopal 74, Catholic 48
Freedom-South Riding 61, Fairfax 32
Friendship Tech, D.C. 70, Flint Hill 61
Front Royal Home 51, United Christian Academy 48
Gar-Field 64, South County 59
George C. Marshall 57, Centreville 20
Glen Allen 68, Chancellor 44
Graham 54, Science Hill, Tenn. 50
Greater Grace, Md. 59, Bishop Ireton 40
Hidden Valley 67, Johnson County, Tenn. 29
Immanuel Christian 63, Eukarya Christian 28
James Madison 51, Herndon 45
James Robinson 71, McLean 69
Justice 65, Loudoun County 47
Lakeland 71, Unity Reed 51
Landstown 87, West Bladen, N.C. 58
Langley 73, Mount Vernon 71
Lawrence Academy, Mass. 59, Greenbrier Christian 51
Liberty Christian 75, New Covenant 61
Millbrook 58, Broadway 39
Osbourn Park 65, TJ-Alexandria 44
Peninsula Catholic 84, Gates County, N.C. 45
Portsmouth Christian 76, Washington-Liberty 74
Potomac Falls 61, Albemarle 44
Princess Anne 69, Manor High School 52
Pulaski County 62, Lord Botetourt 58
Randolph-Macon Academy 71, St. John the Baptist 53
Seton School 65, Christchurch 40
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Trinity Episcopal 46
Stuart Hall 84, Nansemond-Suffolk 37
Twin Valley 57, Hurley 49
Va. Episcopal 86, Grace Christian 57
Virginia Academy 79, Cardozo, D.C. 62
Wakefield Country Day 51, Ad Fontes 38
West Potomac 56, Stafford 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.