Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 1= State Semifinal= Rappahannock 38, Buffalo Gap 32 Rye Cove 7, Grayson County 6 Class…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

State Semifinal=

Rappahannock 38, Buffalo Gap 32

Rye Cove 7, Grayson County 6

Class 2=

State Semifinal=

Glenvar 21, Union 20

Strasburg 31, Poquoson 10

Class 3=

State Semifinal=

Kettle Run 29, Liberty Christian 28

Lake Taylor 27, Magna Vista 21

Class 4=

State Semifinal=

Loudoun County 25, Lafayette 23

Varina 49, Jefferson Forest 21

Class 5=

State Semifinal=

Highland Springs 35, Indian River 8

Maury 48, Stone Bridge 27

Class 6=

State Semifinal=

North Stafford 19, West Springfield 7

Oscar Smith 34, James Madison 28

