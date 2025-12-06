Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
State Semifinal=
Rappahannock 38, Buffalo Gap 32
Rye Cove 7, Grayson County 6
Class 2=
State Semifinal=
Glenvar 21, Union 20
Strasburg 31, Poquoson 10
Class 3=
State Semifinal=
Kettle Run 29, Liberty Christian 28
Lake Taylor 27, Magna Vista 21
Class 4=
State Semifinal=
Loudoun County 25, Lafayette 23
Varina 49, Jefferson Forest 21
Class 5=
State Semifinal=
Highland Springs 35, Indian River 8
Maury 48, Stone Bridge 27
Class 6=
State Semifinal=
North Stafford 19, West Springfield 7
Oscar Smith 34, James Madison 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
