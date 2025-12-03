Royal Bank: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.89 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.89 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.97 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.33 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.54 billion, or $10.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.55 billion.

