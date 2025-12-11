RH: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $36.3…

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $36.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $883.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $882.9 million.

