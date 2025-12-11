Quanex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $489.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $250.8 million, or $5.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

