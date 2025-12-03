PVH: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, PVH expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.20 to $3.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.85 to $11 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.