Ooma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in January, Ooma said it expects revenue in the range of $71.3 million to $71.9 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $270.3 million to $270.9 million.

