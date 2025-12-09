Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $46.2 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $613.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.7 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.81 to $3.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLLI

