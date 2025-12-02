Okta: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $43…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $43 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The cloud identity management company posted revenue of $742 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $730 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Okta expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $748 million to $750 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Okta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.43 to $3.44 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.91 billion.

