Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 8, 2025, 4:16 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Monday reported profit of $15.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period.

