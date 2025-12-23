Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop O’Connell 59, Ben Lippen, S.C. 48 Carlisle 65, Jefferson Forest 54 Caroline 47, King William 46…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 59, Ben Lippen, S.C. 48

Carlisle 65, Jefferson Forest 54

Caroline 47, King William 46

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 53, Shining Stars Sports 45

Chilhowie 67, J.I. Burton 41

Colgan 69, Lightridge 60

Currituck County, N.C. 39, Oscar Smith 28

Deep Run 38, John Marshall 35

East Wilkes, N.C. 56, Narrows 36

Fort Chiswell 62, Northwood 29

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 41

George Washington, W.Va. 60, Deep Creek 51

Lebanon 42, Castlewood 34

Maggie L. Walker GS 61, Armstrong 27

Marion 51, Lee High 37

Massaponax 36, Tuscarora 35

Miller School 68, TPLS Christian 52

Mills Godwin 49, Monacan 32

Newton, Ga. 49, William Fleming 31

Prince Edward County 57, Brunswick 22

Pulaski County 67, Radford 32

Riverheads 64, Page County 32

Salem 81, Northside 16

Spotswood 56, Riverbend 20

Staunton 56, Harrisonburg 32

Steward School 60, Highland Springs 44

Thomas Dale 72, Hanover 37

Turner Ashby 56, Rockbridge County 22

Twin Springs 29, Honaker 27

Western Albemarle 49, Christiansburg 38

William Byrd 46, Cave Spring 34

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 53, TPLS Christian 38

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Osbourn Park 56, Douglass, Okla. 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.