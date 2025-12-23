Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 59, Ben Lippen, S.C. 48
Carlisle 65, Jefferson Forest 54
Caroline 47, King William 46
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 53, Shining Stars Sports 45
Chilhowie 67, J.I. Burton 41
Colgan 69, Lightridge 60
Currituck County, N.C. 39, Oscar Smith 28
Deep Run 38, John Marshall 35
East Wilkes, N.C. 56, Narrows 36
Fort Chiswell 62, Northwood 29
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 41
George Washington, W.Va. 60, Deep Creek 51
Lebanon 42, Castlewood 34
Maggie L. Walker GS 61, Armstrong 27
Marion 51, Lee High 37
Massaponax 36, Tuscarora 35
Miller School 68, TPLS Christian 52
Mills Godwin 49, Monacan 32
Newton, Ga. 49, William Fleming 31
Prince Edward County 57, Brunswick 22
Pulaski County 67, Radford 32
Riverheads 64, Page County 32
Salem 81, Northside 16
Spotswood 56, Riverbend 20
Staunton 56, Harrisonburg 32
Steward School 60, Highland Springs 44
Thomas Dale 72, Hanover 37
Turner Ashby 56, Rockbridge County 22
Twin Springs 29, Honaker 27
Western Albemarle 49, Christiansburg 38
William Byrd 46, Cave Spring 34
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 53, TPLS Christian 38
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Osbourn Park 56, Douglass, Okla. 49
