Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 74, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 51 Altavista 59, Brookville 52 Armstrong 79, King William 74 Atlantic Shores…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 74, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 51

Altavista 59, Brookville 52

Armstrong 79, King William 74

Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Cypress Creek-Orlando, Fla. 55

Atlee 70, Grafton 41

Bishop Ireton 65, Corner Canyon, Utah 63

Charlotte Independence, N.C. 78, Landstown 50

Christiansburg 65, Franklin County 61

Edison 70, Churchland 59

Fairfax 68, McLean 63

Fort Defiance 66, Waynesboro 54

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Fla. 72, Petersburg 67

Grayson County 68, Rural Retreat 44

Harlan Co., Ky. 76, Rye Cove 58

Herndon 55, Lightridge 50

Holston 52, Eastern Montgomery 42

Huguenot 64, Courtland 51

James River-Buchanan 67, Faith Christian-Roanoke 35

Jamestown 67, Caroline 26

John Battle 56, Chilhowie 28

John Handley 69, Briar Woods 54

Lebanon 80, Castlewood 45

Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 48

Marion 63, Lee High 55

Mount Airy, N.C. 81, Fort Chiswell 72

Northwood 71, Abingdon ACTS 67

Paul VI 78, Principia, Mo. 68

Riverbend 67, Chancellor 51

Salem 65, Northside 38

Staunton 88, Harrisonburg 41

Strasburg 58, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 12

The St. James 58, Patrick School, N.J. 55

Thomas Walker 70, Twin Valley 41

Turner Ashby 72, Rockbridge County 37

Twin Springs 68, Honaker 29

William Monroe 49, Madison County 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.