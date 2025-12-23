Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 74, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 51
Altavista 59, Brookville 52
Armstrong 79, King William 74
Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Cypress Creek-Orlando, Fla. 55
Atlee 70, Grafton 41
Bishop Ireton 65, Corner Canyon, Utah 63
Charlotte Independence, N.C. 78, Landstown 50
Christiansburg 65, Franklin County 61
Edison 70, Churchland 59
Fairfax 68, McLean 63
Fort Defiance 66, Waynesboro 54
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Fla. 72, Petersburg 67
Grayson County 68, Rural Retreat 44
Harlan Co., Ky. 76, Rye Cove 58
Herndon 55, Lightridge 50
Holston 52, Eastern Montgomery 42
Huguenot 64, Courtland 51
James River-Buchanan 67, Faith Christian-Roanoke 35
Jamestown 67, Caroline 26
John Battle 56, Chilhowie 28
John Handley 69, Briar Woods 54
Lebanon 80, Castlewood 45
Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 48
Marion 63, Lee High 55
Mount Airy, N.C. 81, Fort Chiswell 72
Northwood 71, Abingdon ACTS 67
Paul VI 78, Principia, Mo. 68
Riverbend 67, Chancellor 51
Salem 65, Northside 38
Staunton 88, Harrisonburg 41
Strasburg 58, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 12
The St. James 58, Patrick School, N.J. 55
Thomas Walker 70, Twin Valley 41
Turner Ashby 72, Rockbridge County 37
Twin Springs 68, Honaker 29
William Monroe 49, Madison County 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.