Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported profit of $1.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported profit of $1.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $44.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.8 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $179.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Mitek Systems said it expects revenue in the range of $41 million to $44 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.