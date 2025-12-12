Mesabi: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Friday reported net income of $2.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Friday reported net income of $2.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The iron ore miner posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

