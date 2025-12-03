Macy’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.71 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

Macy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.48 billion to $21.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on M at https://www.zacks.com/ap/M

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.