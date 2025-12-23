Limoneira: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $159.7 million.

