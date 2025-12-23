Live Radio
Limoneira: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 23, 2025, 4:35 PM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $159.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNR

