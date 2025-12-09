Lands’ End: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $317.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lands’ End expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $460 million to $490 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Lands’ End expects full-year earnings in the range of 68 cents to 81 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.