Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAKE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.