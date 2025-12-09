Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported profit of $72.4 million in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported profit of $72.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $729.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $721.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.19 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $694 million for the fiscal third quarter.

