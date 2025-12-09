How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/9/2025

U.S. stocks largely held in place as Wall Street waits to hear what the Federal Reserve will say Wednesday about…

U.S. stocks largely held in place as Wall Street waits to hear what the Federal Reserve will say Wednesday about where interest rates are heading.

The S&P 500 edged down by 0.1% Tuesday, though it remains near its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.1%.

JPMorgan Chase was the heaviest weight on the market after a top executive said the bank’s expenses could rise about 9% next year. Treasury yields climbed following an update on U.S. job openings. The report could persuade the Fed that the economy doesn’t need much more help from lower interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 6,840.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.03 points, or 0.4%, to 47,560.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 30.58 points, or 0.1%, to 23,576.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.26 points, or 0.2%, to 2,526.24.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.89 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 394.70 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 1.64 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.76 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 958.88 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 5,016.07 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,265.69 points, or 22.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 296.09 points, or 13.3%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.