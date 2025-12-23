Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.46 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 1.25 cents at $5.14 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 0.25 cent at $2.98 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.22 cent at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.27 cent at $3.47 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.85 a pound.

