Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 2.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 2.5 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 2.25 cents at $5.38 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.96 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 11.25 cents at $10.94 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.48 cent at $2.27 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 2.32 cents at $3.36 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.47 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.