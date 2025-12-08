Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.37 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 1.5 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.96 a bushel. Jan. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $11.05 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.3 cent at $2.27 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 0.85 cent at $3.38 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.22 cent at $.82 a pound.

