Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.33 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 5.75 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.89 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 12.75 cents at $11.27 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 1.92 cents at $2.14 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 2.93 cents at $3.21 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.58 cent at $.80 a pound.

