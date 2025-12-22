Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.43 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 1.25 cents at $5.11 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 1.75 cents at $2.96 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $10.48 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.6 cent at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 2.62 cents at $3.48 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.15 cent at $.85 a pound.

