Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.36 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 1.25 cents at $5.11 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.5 cents at $2.79 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.63 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.25 cent at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 0.12 cent at $3.43 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.35 cent at $.84 a pound.

